Analysts Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.31 Million

Equities analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to post sales of $436.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.00 million and the highest is $453.20 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $498.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 207,841 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 755,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,521 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.68. 667,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

