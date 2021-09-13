Analysts Offer Predictions for Analog Devices, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $6.41 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $169.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

