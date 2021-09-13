Analysts Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Price Target at $90.45

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,906,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 17.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.