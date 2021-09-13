Analysts Set HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Price Target at €57.00

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €57.00 ($67.05).

HLE has been the topic of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of ETR HLE traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €60.50 ($71.18). The company had a trading volume of 111,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 52 week high of €68.72 ($80.85). The business’s 50-day moving average is €60.08 and its 200 day moving average is €54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

