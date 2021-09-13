Analysts Set I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT at $88.60

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $72.00 on Friday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 0.71.
I-Mab Company Profile
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
