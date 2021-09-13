Analysts Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) PT at $17.40

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of REVG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.10. 572,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,953. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. REV Group has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $22.23.
REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.
About REV Group
REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.
Featured Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.