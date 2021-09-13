Analysts Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) PT at $17.40

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 353.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,758 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 906,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 708,249 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 457,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REVG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.10. 572,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,953. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. REV Group has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

