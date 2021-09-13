Analysts Set Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Target Price at $139.63

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.70. 314,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,207. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

