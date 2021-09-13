Analysts Set Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) PT at $20.92

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VFF shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Village Farms International in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VFF traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 590,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,030. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $742.70 million, a P/E ratio of -217.00 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 194.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 162,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.