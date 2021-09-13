Analyzing ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) and Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) and Maximus (NYSE:MMS) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACV Auctions and Maximus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $208.36 million 14.78 -$41.02 million N/A N/A Maximus $3.46 billion 1.47 $214.51 million $3.39 24.49

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and Maximus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions N/A N/A N/A Maximus 7.44% 23.25% 11.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACV Auctions and Maximus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 3 8 0 2.73 Maximus 0 1 1 0 2.50

ACV Auctions presently has a consensus price target of $35.56, indicating a potential upside of 78.94%. Maximus has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.44%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Maximus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Maximus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maximus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maximus beats ACV Auctions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc. engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs. The U.S. Federal Services segment includes process solutions, program management, as well as system and software development, and maintenance services for various United States federal civilian programs. The Outside the U.S segment comprises of national, state, and county human services agencies with a variety of business process services, and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education institutions, and other human services programs. The company was founded by David V. Mastran in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

