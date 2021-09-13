Analyzing CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) & RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of RingCentral shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for CompuMed and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A RingCentral 0 2 13 1 2.94

RingCentral has a consensus target price of $431.16, suggesting a potential upside of 96.89%. Given RingCentral’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RingCentral is more favorable than CompuMed.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CompuMed and RingCentral’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $5.27 million 3.02 $340,000.00 N/A N/A RingCentral $1.18 billion 16.93 -$83.00 million ($0.87) -251.70

CompuMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral.

Volatility and Risk

CompuMed has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 11.11% 27.58% 16.10% RingCentral -9.78% -59.27% -6.55%

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc. engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. It sells its products under the RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax brands. The company was founded by Vlad Vendrow and Vladimir Shmunis in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, CA.

