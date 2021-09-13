Analyzing SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SiriusPoint and Arch Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Arch Capital Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Arch Capital Group has a consensus target price of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.10%. Given Arch Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and Arch Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.64 $143.52 million N/A N/A Arch Capital Group $8.53 billion 1.85 $1.41 billion $1.36 29.29

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Arch Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 24.30% 20.49% 5.85% Arch Capital Group 21.77% 7.86% 2.33%

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats SiriusPoint on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs. The Reinsurance segment comprises reinsurance underwriting which offer specialty product lines such as casualty, marine and aviation, other specialty, property catastrophe, property excluding property catastrophe, and other. The Mortgage segment includes U.S. and international mortgage insurance and reinsurance operations as well as GSE credit risk sharing transactions. The Corporate (Non-Underwriting) segment involves in net investment income, other income, corporate expense, interest expense, net realized gains and losses, and net impairment losses. The Other segment refers to Watford Re. which is a variable interest entity. The company was founded by Clements Robert in September 2000 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

