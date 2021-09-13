Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $31,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after acquiring an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stephens raised their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.76.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem stock opened at $357.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $380.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.21.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.