API3 Price Hits $4.46 on Top Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. API3 has a total market cap of $160.52 million and $10.60 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00009848 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About API3

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

