AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to post $93.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.20 million. AppFolio posted sales of $84.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $352.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $353.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $421.87 million, with estimates ranging from $419.60 million to $424.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $304,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 18.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,465,000 after buying an additional 535,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AppFolio by 64.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,354,000 after purchasing an additional 485,480 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,035,000. Ashe Capital Management LP raised its position in AppFolio by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,315,000 after purchasing an additional 181,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AppFolio by 29.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,019,000 after purchasing an additional 120,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.44. The company had a trading volume of 93,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,679. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.07. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

