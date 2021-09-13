Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.7% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

AAPL opened at $148.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average is $134.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

