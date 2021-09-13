AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Down 6.3%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.66 and last traded at $72.47. Approximately 12,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,099,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,049,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,598,695.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 116,569 shares of company stock worth $8,257,529 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $217,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $195,005,000. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $178,845,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $154,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

