Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $146.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

