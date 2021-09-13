Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Arch Capital Group reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,139,000 after buying an additional 422,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,826,000 after buying an additional 1,484,709 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,099,000 after buying an additional 37,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after acquiring an additional 867,475 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 127,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

