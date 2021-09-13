Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.

ARNC stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.40.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Arconic by 1,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

