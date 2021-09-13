Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Down to $21.15

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $20.37. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 108 shares changing hands.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.27.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,195 shares of company stock valued at $235,189 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,905 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,428,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after buying an additional 782,543 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,892,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 896,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,463,000 after buying an additional 457,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

