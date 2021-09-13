Argent Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 26,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.79. The company had a trading volume of 149,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,626. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

