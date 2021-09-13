Argent Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,208,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Copart by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,290. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.73 and its 200 day moving average is $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

