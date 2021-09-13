Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 162,208 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after acquiring an additional 320,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,331,000 after acquiring an additional 497,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.66. 29,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

