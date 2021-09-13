Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Eastman Chemical worth $16,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 80,553 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,312. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

