argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.00 Million

Brokerages predict that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report $22.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.90 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. argenx posted sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 145.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $534.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.48 million to $605.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $202.36 million, with estimates ranging from $105.85 million to $375.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow argenx.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $324.81. 3,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.44. argenx has a one year low of $217.86 and a one year high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 0.92.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
