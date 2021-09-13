argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.00 Million

Brokerages predict that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report $22.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.90 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. argenx posted sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 145.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $534.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.48 million to $605.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $202.36 million, with estimates ranging from $105.85 million to $375.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $324.81. 3,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.44. argenx has a one year low of $217.86 and a one year high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

