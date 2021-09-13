Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $5,564,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 459.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 53,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZNTL opened at $69.70 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly acquired 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,952.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,436,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,087 shares of company stock worth $10,286,977. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.