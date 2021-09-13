Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after buying an additional 625,264 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,834 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 35,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,962 shares in the company, valued at $31,799,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $431,356.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,823.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,977. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

