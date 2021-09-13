Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $37.46 on Monday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BRP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

