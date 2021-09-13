Arizona State Retirement System Has $312,000 Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEC. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OEC opened at $17.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OEC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

