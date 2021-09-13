Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OEC opened at $17.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OEC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

