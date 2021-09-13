Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 973 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Model N were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Model N by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 26.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,856,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,399,000 after acquiring an additional 392,966 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Model N by 49.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Model N by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 84.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $36.73 on Monday. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Model N’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In other Model N news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $463,171.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,262,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $936,894. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

