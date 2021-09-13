Arizona State Retirement System Sells 11,603 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,603 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 3,775,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 4,183,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Globalstar stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.