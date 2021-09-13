Arizona State Retirement System Sells 261 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ePlus were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 102.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ePlus by 1,456.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $107.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $110.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average is $97.15.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,799 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $161,927.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,493.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

