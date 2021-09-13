Arizona State Retirement System Sells 613 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,588,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

NYSE:BRP opened at $37.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

