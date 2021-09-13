Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc Sells 7,500 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

Shares of ALCO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.54. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,590. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $275.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Alico’s payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continental Grain Co. increased its stake in Alico by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 827,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,476,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alico by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Alico by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,391,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

