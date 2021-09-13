ARS Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.7% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $75,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 186,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 37,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 762,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,166,000 after purchasing an additional 181,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average of $134.74. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

