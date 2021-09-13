Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 12,697 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 30.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,698 shares of company stock worth $11,685,569. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,828,227. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

