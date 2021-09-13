Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 2,859 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $21.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,839.37. 32,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,562. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,707.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,416.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,841.72.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

