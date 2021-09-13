Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Roku were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 752.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,344,000 after buying an additional 163,501 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Roku by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Roku by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $206,232,131. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $6.70 on Monday, hitting $321.60. The company had a trading volume of 104,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.44. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.40 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

