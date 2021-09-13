Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 220 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $192.01. The company had a trading volume of 66,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,350. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $177.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.09 and its 200 day moving average is $186.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

