Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 230 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PayPal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $5.45 on Monday, hitting $278.87. 211,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,568,306. The company has a market cap of $327.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.60 and a 200-day moving average of $269.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

