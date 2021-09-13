Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $97.61, but opened at $102.00. Asana shares last traded at $104.89, with a volume of 21,280 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.84 per share, for a total transaction of $24,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,124,285.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $858,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,620,000 shares of company stock worth $114,352,100 and sold 136,632 shares worth $9,280,818. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASAN. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion and a PE ratio of -53.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Asana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

