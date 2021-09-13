Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASMB. William Blair downgraded Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

ASMB stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 381,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 206,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 177,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

