ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) Insider Sells A$944,968.00 in Stock

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) insider Dominic Stevens sold 10,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$86.00 ($61.43), for a total value of A$944,968.00 ($674,977.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.112 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th. ASX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.37%.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

