Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Shares Gap Up to $11.80

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $13.00. Aterian shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 448,412 shares traded.

ATER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $651.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 4.12.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $489,102.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,161,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $13,539,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $12,265,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $6,329,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $6,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

