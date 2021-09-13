Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,884,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 90,822 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after purchasing an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,575,000 after purchasing an additional 107,939 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,686,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,735,000 after purchasing an additional 128,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

NYSE ATO opened at $93.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.32. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

