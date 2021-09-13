Atria Investments LLC Has $12.41 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $207.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

