Atria Investments LLC Has $7.49 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $473.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $483.92 and its 200 day moving average is $448.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

