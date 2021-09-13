Atria Investments LLC Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,398 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 281.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $598.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $540.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $615.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.79.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.