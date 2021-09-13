Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $95.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.29. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.